USA’s Passage Program prepares students with intellectual disabilities for the real world

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College for students with intellectual disabilities wasn’t always an option, but now it is.

Locally, the passage program through the University of South Alabama is equipping students to be ready for the real world.

Passage USA Director Dr. Abbie Baxter said there’s still a lot of people who don’t know about passage USA. If they do, sometimes they’re afraid of letting their child with different abilities get that experience.

Dr. Baxter hopes that will change.

She said, “I do think that families need to have that vision for their child and a lot of the popular press is not as encouraging as I think it could be. So I want all parents of kids with intellectual disabilities, especially kids with Down Syndrome, to know that they can have those high expectations and think about the possibility of college.”

Passage USA a two or four year certificate program designed for students with intellectual disabilities.

It’s funded by grant money and it’s been around since 2017. Twenty-nine grads and counting have completed the program so far.

Like a typical college student, Passage students start by meeting with their advisor, Dr. Paige Vitulli.

“I sit with them and get to know them. I ask them about things they like, their goals, things they think they’re good at,” said Dr. Vitulli.

Dr. Vitullli said students aren’t just locked in to classes with the passage program, they can venture out and enroll in classes across the entire university.

Dr. Vitulli said, “College is a place to expand your horizons and explore so part of what I do is talk to them about other areas they may not think they’re good at, but they haven’t even tried it yet and talk to them about trying new things and new classes.”

Kimberly Crabtree, Passage USA employment director helps her students get an internship that will lead to a job.

She said, “Currently we have 31 employers, both on campus and off campus and out in the community. We have had employers historically as far west as Ocean Springs and as far east as Fairhope. We go to where the students want to be. So those job sites are where the students are from and where they will likely move back to. So we started helping them transition into jobs that they could continue working after graduation.”

For your student to qualify for Passage USA, they must be able to communicate their wants and needs and have a desire to go to college.

The program teaches students how to live independently, get transportation on their own, budget bills, get a job, among other life lessons.

If you’re still unsure if the passage program is the right fit, Dr. Baxter said they will meet with you and your child and talk things through to help you make a decision.

For more information, you can visit the University of South Alabama’s website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.