WCSO: Suspect tries to stab U.S. Marshals Task Force member during arrest

WCSO: suspect tries to stab officer during arrest
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A U.S. Marshals Task Force member was attacked Tuesday in Walton County, Fla., while serving a felony order out of Okaloosa County, Fla.

According to authorities, Steven Alexander Jamison’s bond was revoked on charges of sexual assault on a child and child abuse.

Investigators said Jamison tried to stab the task force member while being arrested. The knife did not penetrate the vest of the officer and he was not injured, authorities said.

Jamison now faced an additional charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

