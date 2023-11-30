Bayside Academy lights campus & helps FOX 10 News collect toys

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the sun went down on the Eastern Shore Wednesday evening -- Bayside Academy cranked up the Christmas spirit.

Joined by a huge crowd on The Bluff -- Bayside’s youngest and oldest student helped flip the switch -- lighting the trees and campus. This year they’ve started a new Christmas tradition -- helping FOX 10 News with our 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive.

“It is so heartwarming to see that our community -- our school -- which is a small school -- wants to put all their effort into giving back to others. We’ve been hearing the kids talk about it today that they want to give something that they also want for Christmas. So seeing them share that joy is just absolutely special,” said Taylor Houser, Bayside Academy.

“Lee: What did you bring? -- Girl: I brought a Barbie. Lee: a Barbie? -- Three Barbies. Lee: You brought three Barbies? -- Yes!”

“Girl: I brought a disco ball and then I brought a game. Lee: That’s exciting! -- I’m excited for them to open it on Christmas Day.”

Santa making his grand entrance by boat!!!

“Lee: This is your new sleigh here? -- Santa: I have many sleighs... I thought this was an appropriate one for Bayside -- ho ho ho!!!”

Santa even brought some snow with him from the North Pole.

Meanwhile, if you would like to help us out with our 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive -- you can drop toys off at FOX 10 News (1501 Satchel Paige Drive), any Fausak Tires location, Mercedes Benz of Mobile (3060 Dauphin Street), and the VOA Southeast (1204 Hillcrest Road) through December 15th. Click here for more information on how you can help.

