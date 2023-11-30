Big change in the weather; rain and storms likely

(WALA) - We’ve got a big change with the weather headed our way. Rain/storms are looking very likely as we move into today, tonight, tomorrow, and the weekend. It won’t rain constantly but there will be numerous rounds of showers/storms. The question is, will there be severe weather? It’s possible given that humid unstable air will show up. Our morning temps jump to the 60s this weekend with highs in the mid to low 70 starting on Friday.

The latest model guidance has rain/storms likely on Friday morning and into the early afternoon, but then tracking East away from us. That will leave the door open to Friday night plans working out ok, but things will still have to be monitored closely. We turn drier and cooler next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.