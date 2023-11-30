Advertise With Us
Christmas at South Coast Church

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pastor John Breland shares the upcoming events at South Coast Church.

Christmas at South Coast

Christmas at South Coast is this Wednesday! Make plans to join them for this celebratory evening with beautiful musical performances from South Coast Worship, some special moments with South Coast Kids & a live nativity scene! And for the first time ever following the service that night they will have a lighting of the tree ceremony in the lobby! We’ll see you this Wednesday, December 6th at 7pm for Christmas at South Coast!

Christmas Eve Service

Looking for a special way to spend Christmas Eve with your family? Our Candlelight service is the perfect way to celebrate together. With beautiful Christmas music, an inspiring message from Pastor John, and of course a memorable candlelight celebration. This year there will be 2 services available for you & your family to enjoy on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th at 4:00pm or 6:00PM! Go to //southcoast.church/events & pick out your service & reserve your free tickets now!

