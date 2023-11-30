Advertise With Us
Hire One

Citronelle man arrested on child sex abuse charges

James Watson
James Watson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo and Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle Police arrested a man for alleged sex abuse of a child under 12.

According to police, they received a complaint about James Watson, 44, and investigated.

Authorities said they found probable cause to arrest Watson following their investigation and picked him up on Wednesday, Nov 29 at his home on Tanner Road.

Officials said the case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

Oyster shells are recycled from restaurants and put back in the water.
Oyster shell recycling program celebrates seventh anniversary with a multi-million dollar grant
FILE - Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother's home had...
Hurricane season that saw storms from California to Nova Scotia ends Thursday
Many cities postpone Christmas parades due to severe weather threat
Many cities postpone Christmas parades due to severe weather threat
Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events