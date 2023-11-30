Citronelle man arrested on child sex abuse charges

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle Police arrested a man for alleged sex abuse of a child under 12.

According to police, they received a complaint about James Watson, 44, and investigated.

Authorities said they found probable cause to arrest Watson following their investigation and picked him up on Wednesday, Nov 29 at his home on Tanner Road.

Officials said the case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.