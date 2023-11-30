Daphne teens charged with more than 20 vehicle break-ins

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Daphne teens have been arrested and charged with breaking and entering multiple vehicles in the Lake Forest community. Police said they recovered thousands of dollars-worth of property from their homes and woods nearby.

Laptops, cell phones, credit and debit cards, drugs, liquor and guns were just some of the items Daphne Police said two 16-year-old boys stole from unlocked vehicles early Monday and Tuesday mornings, November 27 and 28, 2023. Reports of thefts began coming in Monday, but investigators said it wasn’t until Tuesday when they got a call from one of the suspect’s mothers.

Daphne Police said they recovered thousands of dollars-worth of stolen property from teens' homes and nearby woods (Hal Scheurich)

“She had found some debit cards and drivers licenses in her teenage son’s bedroom that didn’t belong to him and that led us to finding out that they had been through an additional, probably two-dozen cars during the early morning hours of Tuesday,” said Daphne Police Chief, Brian Gulsby.

Investigators said several cars were targeted at Grande Pointe Apartments on Lakefront Drive and the rest on Maplewood Loop and Montclair Loop, near the suspects’ homes. Wednesday, some residents were still unaware of what had happened and shocked that it was so close to home.

“I kind of wish we would have been maybe slightly alerted if the complex knew about it, but it makes me want to be extra vigilant in keeping everything locked up and safe and making sure all my property is where it should be,” said Grande Pointe resident, Ashlee Kirsch.

The property stolen is estimated to be worth several thousand dollars. Two handguns were among the items recovered. Ammunition for the guns was also found. Police said they believe it was shoplifted from a local store. Investigators said one of the suspects accidentally shot a round off in his bedroom while handling one of the guns.

“It’s terrifying. I mean, you’ve got weapons in the hands of teenage kids and you know, it’s dangerous to the public. It’s dangerous to my officers,” Gulsby stated emphatically.

An interesting discovery police have made while investigating these type cases against juveniles is what the teens typically do with the stolen items.

“They trade and or sell this stuff…amongst their friends and associates. Historically, we have learned that a lot of times, stolen firearms basically become a currency of type. They get traded for drugs…that sort of thing,” Gulsby explained.

Investigators believe there are other teens involved in the thefts and believe as many as 30 unlocked cars may have been hit over the two-night period. Not all the victims have been identified. If you believe you’ve also been a victim, call Daphne Police and file a report.

