Designer builds 7 ft tall gingerbread house in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Vesta Taylor is a local designer with years of experience. Her talent landed her a job decorating the Alabama Governor’s Mansion for four years.

“The governor’s mansion was more of an adult type design. But it was such an honor,” said Taylor. “I did get to do the John Blue Hill House mansion next door and we did a teddy bear tree one year.”

This year, Taylor got to work on a project similar to the teddy bear tree.

After decorating inside Gigi & Jay’s boutique in downtown Fairhope last year, the owners asked her to return. This time, they wanted Taylor to create a display that reminded them of New York.

What she came up with is this massive, 7-foot-tall gingerbread house. The concept for the design came from the products sold inside the store.

“This project was absolutely the best because Christmas is for children and it’s a child’s apparel store,” Taylor explains.

“It is absolutely beautiful,” said Fairhope resident Molly Tupps. “It towers over every — man it’s crazy. I’m four foot. It’s massive. It’s so cute. I mean, it definitely pulls your eyes into the corner.”

Although it’s designed for kids, ““It is not edible. It’s all wood. However, if it were, it would be so delicious,” said Taylor.

Taylor spent three weeks crafting the life size piece that was delivered from Greenville.

Some locals say the display is a wonderful addition to downtown Fairhope during this holiday season.

“They’re always so decorative in this town…it’s like a storybook,” Tupps adds. “You know those movies where it’s like the Hallmark movies, where it’s just so pretty all the time, and it’s just too perfect? That’s what it looks like. I mean it adds to the wow factor, for sure.”

The gingerbread house will be on display at Gigi & Jay’s on Fairhope Avenue for another month.

