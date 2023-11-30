Advertise With Us
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement

FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February 2022 you may be eligible for a $25 gift card as part of a settlement.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Family Dollar customers may be eligible for a gift card following a class action lawsuit against the discount retailer.

Residents in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee who shopped at Family Dollar from January 1, 2020, through February 18, 2022, could receive a $25 gift card.

WMC reports that the gift card is a result of a class action settlement that was reached after a rat-infested warehouse was discovered in 2022.

According to a public notice from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, the settlement stems from a pest infestation lawsuit that was filed in October against Family Dollar’s branches in six Southern states.

In February 2022, the FDA uncovered a rat infestation at Family Dollar’s West Memphis Distribution Center.

The lawsuit claimed the company sold potentially contaminated products in certain stores starting in January 2020.

According to court documents, both Family Dollar and the plaintiffs agreed to a settlement to avoid the costs and risks of a trial.

Family Dollar will reportedly provide a $25 gift card per eligible household to qualifying shoppers who submit a claim form.

The claim must be submitted by Jan. 9, 2024, and will need to be approved before the gift card is issued.

More information regarding the settlement and claims are available online.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

