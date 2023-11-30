Few remaining renters as must leave Mobile motel under closure order

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Only a few long-term residents remain at the Extend-A-Suites motel off of Interstate 65. But they soon will have to leave under a judge’s order.

Technically, the deadline to vacate under Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes’ “padlock order” was Wednesday. But a city spokesman told FOX10 News that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of enforcing that order. It was unclear when that might occur.

This all stems from a tax dispute. The city of Mobile says it is owed more than $430,000 in unpaid taxes, and the state claims an additional $30,000 to $40,000.

Court records show issues date back several years to when a Texas man, Jason Schubert, got involved in the property. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting that he bilked investors to the tune of more than $5 million through a scheme called “Rich in Five” seminars that promised big profits with very little work in turning around financially troubled hotels.

In October, a management company called Arpita Hera Investments took over operations at the Extend-A-Suites. The state then went after that company for the back taxes. Its lawyer argued that it should be responsible only for taxes owed after the date it got involved in the motel.

Pipes last month temporary suspended his order allowing the city to padlock the motel after one of the residents filed for bankruptcy protection. But the judge later lifted that stay.

All the legal wrangling has left some folks with no place to go. Diane Day said she lived there for almost two years and doesn’t have a place to go.

“It’s scary. It’s shock,” she said. “We’re just sitting here. We’ve narrowed our stuff to a suitcase, throwing away everything we own.”

Day’s boyfriend, Carroll Silvers, said he worries about his safety if he has to live on the streets.

“You can’t just live out there,” he said. “So it’s either rent a truck for a few days or take a cab to a bus station and bail.”

Jason Johnson, a city spokesman, said the city and Housing First have been working with residents for about month to make alternate living arrangements.

A court hearing is set for Friday.

