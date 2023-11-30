Advertise With Us
Hire One

Few remaining renters as must leave Mobile motel under closure order

Extend-A-Suites residents are asked to vacate soon
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Only a few long-term residents remain at the Extend-A-Suites motel off of Interstate 65. But they soon will have to leave under a judge’s order.

Technically, the deadline to vacate under Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes’ “padlock order” was Wednesday. But a city spokesman told FOX10 News that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of enforcing that order. It was unclear when that might occur.

This all stems from a tax dispute. The city of Mobile says it is owed more than $430,000 in unpaid taxes, and the state claims an additional $30,000 to $40,000.

Court records show issues date back several years to when a Texas man, Jason Schubert, got involved in the property. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting that he bilked investors to the tune of more than $5 million through a scheme called “Rich in Five” seminars that promised big profits with very little work in turning around financially troubled hotels.

In October, a management company called Arpita Hera Investments took over operations at the Extend-A-Suites. The state then went after that company for the back taxes. Its lawyer argued that it should be responsible only for taxes owed after the date it got involved in the motel.

Pipes last month temporary suspended his order allowing the city to padlock the motel after one of the residents filed for bankruptcy protection. But the judge later lifted that stay.

All the legal wrangling has left some folks with no place to go. Diane Day said she lived there for almost two years and doesn’t have a place to go.

“It’s scary. It’s shock,” she said. “We’re just sitting here. We’ve narrowed our stuff to a suitcase, throwing away everything we own.”

Day’s boyfriend, Carroll Silvers, said he worries about his safety if he has to live on the streets.

“You can’t just live out there,” he said. “So it’s either rent a truck for a few days or take a cab to a bus station and bail.”

Jason Johnson, a city spokesman, said the city and Housing First have been working with residents for about month to make alternate living arrangements.

A court hearing is set for Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events
Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events
Dr. Peter Lutz explains how the Mitchell Cancer Institute's Monarch robotic-assisted...
Dr. Peter Lutz explains the Monarch robotic-assisted bronchoscopy machine
Daphne Police said they recovered thousands of dollars-worth of stolen property from teens'...
Daphne teens charged with more than 20 vehicle break-ins
Man allegedly involved in Daphne standoff now accused of assaulting corrections officer
Man allegedly involved in Daphne standoff now accused of assaulting corrections officer