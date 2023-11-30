iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/1/2023 - 12/3/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeartMedia’s Shelby Mitchell joined us with a look at the weekend rundown!

CHRISTMAS PARADES FRIDAY:

MILTON’S LIGHTED BOAT PARADE by Blackwater Pyrates- Fri 5pm, Milton Riverwalk, Willing St. Milton

FAIRHOPE’S MAGICAL CHRISTMAS PARADE- Fri Dec 1, 7pm

CHRISTMAS PARADES SATURDAY:

DAPHNE CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 11am, Daphne Civic Center, Old Towne Daphne

FOLEY CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 10am, McKenzie St, Foley

TILLMAN’S CORNER CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 10:30pm, starts at WC Griggs Elementary School, Tillman’s Corner

NAVARRE CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 1pm, Navarre

MILTON CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 6pm, Milton Community Center

GRAND BAY CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 6:30pm, Grand Bay, AL

**Some parades may be postponed due to potential inclement weather.

DAPHNE’S ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING- Fri 6pm-8pm, Daphne City Hall

Join us for Daphne’s Annual Tree Lighting Thursday, featuring musical guests Roman Street, train rides, caroling, children’s activities and more!

THE PROPHECY SHOW - THE MUSIC OF TRANS SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA - Sat Dec 2, 7:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

This powerhouse group of classically trained musicians come together to create nothing short of an electrifying evening of holiday rock music. Performing in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy Show has spared no details when it comes to the costumes, choreography, music, lasers, and fog.

SNOWBALL DERBY- Fri-Sun, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola

The Snowball Derby is a 300-lap super late model stock car race held annually at the Five Flags Speedway. The Snowball Derby has a reputation for attracting some of the bigger names in short track racing including top series NASCAR drivers because it is run after most tracks and touring series have concluded their season.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS TEDDY BEAR TOSS- Fri 7:00pm, Pensacola Bay Center

Join the Ice Flyers for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans are encouraged to toss stuffed animals onto the ice after the first Ice Flyers goal. All items collected will be donated to local non-profits.

MAGIC CHRISTMAS IN LIGHTS - Open nightly 5pm-9pm, Nov 24- Jan 3 (closed December 25 and January 1), Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore

Bellingrath Gardens and Home is celebrating the 28th year of Magic Christmas in Lights in 2023! In this Gulf Coast holiday tradition, guests stroll through a dazzling light display throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. In addition, the Bellingrath Home is decorated in its holiday finery and enhanced with beautiful poinsettias.

PENSACOLA WINTERFEST- Nov 17- Dec 24, Plaza Wonderland, Downtown Pensacola

Downtown Pensacola comes alive with song and dance, arts and crafts during the holidays, with “A Whoville Christmas Caper,” “Polar Express Tour” and “The Grinch’s Merry Match” tours. Pensacola Winterfest’s tours and photos with Santa take place in Plaza Wonderland at the corner of Government Street and Palafox Place. Snow and music starts at 5:30 on Fridays, 5:00 on Saturday and Sunday, on all Tour nights.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS DRIVE-THRU- Nov 27 through Dec 30, Mon – Sun (excluding county approved holidays), 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm, Bicentennial Park, Stockton

The Baldwin County Commission presents its 3rd Annual Holiday Lights Drive-Thru. The magical drive-thru experience is FREE to the public (donations accepted). Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses, RVs, and other commercial vehicles are prohibited.

LIGHT UP MILTON- Fri 5pm-8pm, Blackwater Riverwalk, Milton

Light Up Milton is a Free event for all ages with a Winter Market featuring food, local vendors, and Santa’s treats!

5 PM: Meet Santa at the Riverwalk Pavilion & enjoy Blackwater Pyrates Lighted Boat Parade at the Riverwalk

5:30 PM: Witness the magical Tree Lighting Ceremony at Imogene Theater Parking lot

6:45 PM (or after dark & depending on weather): End the night with spectacular Fireworks on the Blackwater Riverwalk

THE NUTCRACKER- Sat 6:30pm, Sun 2pm, Murphy High School

Come see this classic Christmas tale and experience the incredible talent that is Classical Ballet of Mobile’s company of dancers and students, stunning sets and costumes, and the iconic holiday score.

BALDWIN POPS CHRISTMAS CONCERT- Fri 7pm, Daphne Civic Center

Join us for this FREE holiday event! This event benefits Toys for Tots, so please bring a new, unwrapped toy to help local children this holiday season. Doors open at 6:30 PM, Program begins at 7:00 PM.

RICHARDS-DAR HOUSE GOLDEN CHRISTMAS ANNIVERSARY- Sat 10am-4pm, Sun 1pm-5pm, Richards-DAR House, Downtown Mobile

Musical Entertainment, Spiced Tea and Cookies, Pictures with Santa, and Caroline’s Closet Gift Shop.

CHRISTMAS ON THE HILL- Sun 1pm-5pm, Spring Hill, Mobile

Photos with Santa, Games, Shopping, Music, Food Trucks and more!!! Brought to you by Spring Hill Merchants Association.

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS AT SIMS PARK- Fri 6pm-8pm, Johnnie Sims Park, Gulf Shores

Families can enjoy pictures with Santa, holiday treats, crafts, and the 8th Annual Snowball Drop. The Snowball Drop is a man-made blizzard of 8,000 ping pong balls being dropped from above by Santa himself! Winning snowballs have a number that correlates with a prize supplied by our sponsors.

OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS- Fri 5pm-8pm, Semmes Heritage Park

Take a step back in time with our Old Fashioned Christmas Event. Enjoy old fashioned refreshments in the schoolhouse, Christmas caroling by local elementary schools, story time in the chapel, and more.

EXPLOREUM AFTER HOURS: DIE HARD/NAKATOMI CHRISTMAS PARTY- Sat 5pm, Exploreum Science Center, Downtown Mobile

With this being the ultimate Christmas action movie, we have upped the ante and are having a full-on Nakatomi Christmas party to accompany the screening of the movie. Expect to be blown away with all sorts of science, from fiery fun to massive explosions! Be sure to give Tony a visit in his elevator, then live it up with all the extra activities prior to the screening of the CHRISTMAS CLASSIC, Die Hard!

HOLIDAY MOVIE WEEKENDS: POLAR EXPRESS & HOME ALONE - Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm, National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola

Polar Express will show on the 4 Saturday afternoons (12/2, 12/9, 12/16) and Home Alone will show on the 4 Sundays (12/3, 12/10, 12/17) between Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends. The start time for both movies will be 2 pm and tickets will be $10 each. Cookies and hot cocoa will be provided.

11th Annual PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT RUNWAY 5K- Sat 10am, Pensacola International Airport

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to RUN ON THE RUNWAY! Proceeds benefit the USO of Northwest Florida.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.