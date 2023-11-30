Advertise With Us
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Wellness travel in Palm Springs

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Planning your next vacation can be stressful, but did you know that wellness travel is set to be one of the fastest-growing trends in 2024?

We checked in with our friend Gabe Saglie to talk about the ultimate destination for travelers seeking to unplug, unwind, relax, renew, and recharge – Palm Springs! This desert oasis offers a wealth of unforgettable experiences and endless opportunities for relaxation and exploration.

For more information and all the deals, check out Travelzoo.com

About Gabe:

Travelzoo’s Senior Editor Gabe Saglie is a leading expert on travel deals, travel tips and trends. He has appeared on dozens of highly rated national and local news programs including CNN, NBC’s Today Show, CNBC’s On the Money, ABCNews Now, as well as numerous affiliate stations in major markets around the country.

