Kappa Alpha Psi’s Breakfast with Santa

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated is hosting a Breakfast with Santa event.

It’s Saturday, December 9th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Families can enjoy breakfast, take a picture with Santa, face painting, bike raffle, and more. Each child will receive a gift. It is exclusively for Elementary school age children.

Dearborn YMCA

321 N. Warren St. Mobile AL 36603

For more info: Bro. D. Powell @ 251.680.6942

