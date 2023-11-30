Man allegedly involved in Daphne standoff now accused of assaulting corrections officer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man allegedly involved in a standoff with Daphne police two weeks ago has now been charged with assault after police say he attacked a corrections officer while in Daphne’s city jail.

Ronald Mix, 57, has been booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette on a charge of second-degree assault.

Police said Mix slammed a corrections officer’s head into the metal door of his cell in Daphne when the officer went inside to serve him dinner. That officer was treated at the scene for a head injury, but is all right.

Mix was originally charge with domestic violence menacing after police say he threatened a family member with a knife.

As of Wednesday evening, Mix remained in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $5,000 bond.

