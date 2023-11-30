Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man allegedly involved in Daphne standoff now accused of assaulting corrections officer

Man allegedly involved in Daphne standoff now accused of assaulting corrections officer
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man allegedly involved in a standoff with Daphne police two weeks ago has now been charged with assault after police say he attacked a corrections officer while in Daphne’s city jail.

Ronald Mix, 57, has been booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette on a charge of second-degree assault.

Police said Mix slammed a corrections officer’s head into the metal door of his cell in Daphne when the officer went inside to serve him dinner. That officer was treated at the scene for a head injury, but is all right.

Mix was originally charge with domestic violence menacing after police say he threatened a family member with a knife.

As of Wednesday evening, Mix remained in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events
Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events
Extend-A-Suites residents are asked to vacate soon
Few remaining renters as must leave Mobile motel under closure order
Daphne Police said they recovered thousands of dollars-worth of stolen property from teens'...
Daphne teens charged with more than 20 vehicle break-ins
Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events