Many cities postpone Christmas parades due to severe weather threat

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A storm threat this weekend is causing some Christmas festivities to be rescheduled across Mobile and Baldwin counties.

On the Eastern Shore, Daphne and Fairhope city leaders are waiting to make the final call on whether to have their parades this weekend.

Ideally, the Daphne is hoping their Christmas parade will roll as scheduled Saturday at 11 am.

“We are watching the weather,” said Ange Baggett, City of Daphne director of events. “We know there is a chance of severe weather. We just continue to watch it and we will be making a call Friday evening whether or not it will be cancelled.”

Citronelle’s Christmas parade and breakfast with Santa has been rescheduled for next Saturday.

McIntosh will now have their Christmas parade next Thursday at 6 pm, and the tree lighting will be Dec.16.

Robertsdale pushed back it’s Christmas parade to Dec. 16.

Mobile’s LoDa ArtWalk and “Roll Mobile” has been moved to next Friday.

As for Daphne, city leaders are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

In the meantime, they’re excited and ready for their Christmas tree lighting Thursday night.

“Tomorrow is still on,” said Baggett. “Our tree lighting is a lot of fun and right in the heart of Old Towne Daphne. We will be shutting down main street right in front of city hall this year to allow children to go back and forth from Centennial Park.”

Thousands can look forward to the area being brightly lit with food trucks, games for the kids, hot chocolate, and more.

Many kept their fingers crossed going into Saturday.

“We just hope for a Christmas miracle and that it doesn’t rain,” said Baggett.

FOX10 News is waiting to hear if Fairhope will have its Christmas parade Friday night. That announcement may come Thursday.

