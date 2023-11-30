MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Ballet presents THE NUTCRACKER on December 8th, 9th, and 10th at Mobile Civic Center Theater, with an exciting addition this year -- Friday and Saturday evening performances will be accompanied by a live orchestra!

Outstanding guest artists will share the stage with Mobile Ballet Company and students in this cherished holiday tradition that delights audiences of all ages.

Guest artists include Maizyalet Velázquez and Luca De-Poli of Cincinnati Ballet as Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, Daniel Benavides as the Mouse King, Garland Lee Borowski as the Nutcracker, and more.

Mobile Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker was voted Best Performance of the Year in the 2023 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Nappie Awards. It has been the Gulf Coast region’s favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years, and this year’s production will surely be an unforgettable experience!

Performances:

Friday 12/8 7:00pm*

Saturday 12/9 2:00pm and 7:00pm*

Sunday 12/10 2:00pm

*evening performances with live orchestra

Location: Mobile Civic Center Theater

Tickets are $22-$69 at www.mobileballet.org

____

Mobile Ballet is excited to also present a new special event during Nutcracker weekend!

The NUTCRACKER HOLIDAY BRUNCH will be held on Saturday, December 9th, prior to the Saturday matinee performance of The Nutcracker.

Guests will get to experience the magic of The Nutcracker in a whole new way! Get exclusive photo ops with beloved characters from The Nutcracker, hear the Nutcracker story, enjoy a delicious seated brunch, and find some unique Christmas gifts at the silent auction. This dazzling experience will be a cherished holiday memory for the whole family!

This special event is a fundraiser for the programs of Mobile Ballet.

Tickets are $45 per child, $65 per adult.

Seating is limited. Ticket sales end November 30th.

Visit www.mobileballet.org/nutcrackerbrunch for info

Date: Saturday, December 9th

Time: 11:30am - 1:00pm

Location: Mobile Civic Center East Exhibit Hall, adjacent to Theater lobby

