Mobile holds ceremonial groundbreaking for Heroes Plaza

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile held a ceremonial groundbreaking outside of the Mobile Convention Center to celebrate what will soon be Heroes Plaza.

The $9 million dollar project was the idea of Cleon Jones who is a World Series champion and Mobile native.

The plaza will celebrate hall of fame athletes from Mobile and feature bronze statues of all five National Baseball Hall of Famers, Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, and Ozzie Smith. from Mobile as well as the city’s only Pro Football Hall of Famer, Robert Brazile.

The city says the project will also include new signalization on Government Street and Water Street, a roundabout outside the convention center and an upgraded fountain in Cooper Riverside Park.

Those involved with the project say it’s a dream come true to see the project finally get underway.

“I’m just tickled to death. It’s an overflow for me that as an athlete that I can share the realization of my dream,” said World Series Champion Cleon Jones.

“Thinking now today that I’m going to be a nine-foot statue of Robert Brazile and my grandkids and all the people that know me and for the city of Mobile to honor me like that is such an honor,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile.

The city says it expects the project to be finished in a year.

