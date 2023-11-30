Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile holds ceremonial groundbreaking for Heroes Plaza

Mobile holds ceremonial groundbreaking for Heroes Plaza
By Robert Ristaneo and Daeshen Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile held a ceremonial groundbreaking outside of the Mobile Convention Center to celebrate what will soon be Heroes Plaza.

The $9 million dollar project was the idea of Cleon Jones who is a World Series champion and Mobile native.

The plaza will celebrate hall of fame athletes from Mobile and feature bronze statues of all five National Baseball Hall of Famers, Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, and Ozzie Smith. from Mobile as well as the city’s only Pro Football Hall of Famer, Robert Brazile.

The city says the project will also include new signalization on Government Street and Water Street, a roundabout outside the convention center and an upgraded fountain in Cooper Riverside Park.

Those involved with the project say it’s a dream come true to see the project finally get underway.

“I’m just tickled to death. It’s an overflow for me that as an athlete that I can share the realization of my dream,” said World Series Champion Cleon Jones.

“Thinking now today that I’m going to be a nine-foot statue of Robert Brazile and my grandkids and all the people that know me and for the city of Mobile to honor me like that is such an honor,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile.

The city says it expects the project to be finished in a year.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Opportunities Day held for students at Williamson High School
Opportunities Day held for students at Williamson High School
Dr. Peter Lutz, a Mobile pulmonologist, shows off the Monarch robotic-assisted bronchoscopy at...
Mitchell Cancer Institute shows off cutting-edge technology that improves lung cancer diagnosis
Mobile County SO asks for help finding man missing from Grand Bay since April
Mobile County SO asks for help finding man missing from Grand Bay since April
Mobile fabric store spreading holiday cheer to children at USA Health
Counting Crows to play free Senior Bowl concert on Feb. 3 in Mobile
Counting Crows to play free Senior Bowl concert on Feb. 3 in Mobile