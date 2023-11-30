Advertise With Us
Oyster shell recycling program celebrates seventh anniversary with a multi-million dollar grant

oyster shells are collected from restaurants and put them back into the water so they can help new oysters grow
The program has been going strong for seven years.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Coastal Foundation celebrated seven years of its oyster shell recycling program Thursday and they did it with a multi-million-dollar grant.

“I’m glad to announce today that the recovering America’s estuaries is included the oyster shell recycling program in Alabama as part of their $5 million grant to expand the program and to continue for several more years,” Commissioner Chris Blankenship with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said.

Here’s how it works; they collect oyster shells from restaurants and put them back into the water so they can help new oysters grow.

This program has been going strong for seven years. As of last week, they’ve collected over 22 million shells over the past seven years. That’s the equivalent of over 50 acres and 351 dump trucks worth.

“With this program, the Alabama Coastal Foundation should be able to double the number of restaurants that are participating in the oyster shell recycling and that helps us get more of those shells to put back in the water to grow new oysters,” Blankenship said.

And it doesn’t happen without the help of those 18 restaurants in our area.

“When Mark Berte from the Alabama Coastal Foundation asked us if we would be interested in piloting the oyster shell recycling program in 2016 it was like oh my god yes what an honor how incredible is this,” Marketing Director, Cecilia Mace with Original Oyster House restaurants said.

In addition to helping new oysters grow, they also impact the ecosystem by improving the water quality and limiting erosion.

The 18 restaurants participating include:

ACME Oyster House

Bayside Grill @ The Grand Hotel

Bluegill Restaurant

Cobalt, The Restaurant

Felix’s Fish Camp Restaurant

Flora-Bama Lounge

Flora-Bama Ole River Bar

Flora-Bama Yacht Club

Grand Weddings @ the Grand Hotel

Half Shell Oyster House, Mobile

Original Oyster House, Causeway

Original Oyster House, Gulf Shores

Sea-N-Suds Restaurant

Southern Roots @ The Grand Hotel

Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores

The Lodge at Gulf State Park

Tin Top Restaurant and Oyster Bar

Wintzell’s, Downtown Mobile

