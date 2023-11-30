Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Because of the threat of bad weather for this weekend, a number of holiday events have been rescheduled.

In Mobile, Roll Mobile Holiday edition, originally scheduled for Dec. 1, has been pushed back to Dec. 8 and will take place in conjunction with LoDa Artwalk

During Roll Mobile, Bienville Square turns into an outdoor roller skating rink from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday attire. Skaters must bring their own roller skates and roller blades. No hoverboards or skateboards allowed at Roll Mobile. Children under age 7 may bring non-motorized scooters from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The potential wet weather also resulted in the charges for area Christmas parades.

In Baldwin County, the city of Daphne said it is keeping an eye on the forecast before it makes a final decision about its Christmas parade, currently scheduled to roll at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 on Main Street.

The city says it will make a decision no later than Friday, Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the town of Elberta is moving its Christmas parade to Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

In Mobile County, the city of Prichard as of Wednesday was still planning to go ahead with its annual Christmas parade this Saturday despite the possibility of rainy weather.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. The parade will start at Interstate 65 Service Road and Bessemer Avenue and follow a route to Clark avenue before ending at the old Alabama Power location.

However, Citronelle has decided to move its Christmas parade and Breakfast with Santa to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Also, Mcintosh has rescheduled its Christmas parade for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 and the tree lighting will be on the Dec. 16.

In Bayou La Batre, the Christmas parade and tree lighting is being postponed.

A new date and time have not yet been announced. Bayou La Batre officials said the city will post updates on its Facebook page.

