Advertise With Us
Hire One

Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events

Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Because of the threat of bad weather for this weekend, a number of holiday events have been rescheduled.

In Mobile, Roll Mobile Holiday edition, originally scheduled for Dec. 1, has been pushed back to Dec. 8 and will take place in conjunction with LoDa Artwalk

During Roll Mobile, Bienville Square turns into an outdoor roller skating rink from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday attire. Skaters must bring their own roller skates and roller blades. No hoverboards or skateboards allowed at Roll Mobile. Children under age 7 may bring non-motorized scooters from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The potential wet weather also resulted in the charges for area Christmas parades.

In Baldwin County, the city of Daphne said it is keeping an eye on the forecast before it makes a final decision about its Christmas parade, currently scheduled to roll at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 on Main Street.

The city says it will make a decision no later than Friday, Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the town of Elberta is moving its Christmas parade to Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

In Mobile County, the city of Prichard as of Wednesday was still planning to go ahead with its annual Christmas parade this Saturday despite the possibility of rainy weather.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. The parade will start at Interstate 65 Service Road and Bessemer Avenue and follow a route to Clark avenue before ending at the old Alabama Power location.

However, Citronelle has decided to move its Christmas parade and Breakfast with Santa to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Also, Mcintosh has rescheduled its Christmas parade for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 and the tree lighting will be on the Dec. 16.

In Bayou La Batre, the Christmas parade and tree lighting is being postponed.

A new date and time have not yet been announced. Bayou La Batre officials said the city will post updates on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events
Potential rainy weather prompts changes for some weekend holiday events
Extend-A-Suites residents are asked to vacate soon
Few remaining renters as must leave Mobile motel under closure order
Dr. Peter Lutz explains how the Mitchell Cancer Institute's Monarch robotic-assisted...
Dr. Peter Lutz explains the Monarch robotic-assisted bronchoscopy machine
Daphne Police said they recovered thousands of dollars-worth of stolen property from teens'...
Daphne teens charged with more than 20 vehicle break-ins
Man allegedly involved in Daphne standoff now accused of assaulting corrections officer
Man allegedly involved in Daphne standoff now accused of assaulting corrections officer