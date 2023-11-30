Probes continue into Moss Point man accused of taking illicit pics of girl in Mobile County church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Even as law enforcement officials continue to investigate additional tips, a grand jury now will review the charges that Richard Hightower currently faces involving images of a young girl.

The Moss Point, Mississippi, man is charged with first-degree voyeurism. Prosecutors allege that a 9-year-old girl who was taking piano lessons from him reported him after seeing news coverage of a flashing incident at the University of South Alabama. They alleged that Hightower took pictures of the girl’s private parts from under the pew in front of him during a church service in Mobile County in July.

Hightower, 53, gave up his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday. That means the case will go to a grand jury for possible indictment.

“This case, as every other case does, continues to be under investigation,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “We will gather any additional facts and evidence, and we will present a complete picture to the grand jury when the time comes.”

The District Attorney’s Office has asked the public for additional information. Blackwood said authorities in Mississippi also are investigating Hightower.

“I know that we are, you know, running an investigation,” he said. “Mississippi is also running an investigation, and we are sharing information. And we will move forward here in Mobile County, and I expect that authorities in Mississippi would do the same.”

Defense attorney Scott Crongeyer said he waived the preliminary hearing because he believes prosecutors had enough evidence move the case forward at this stage. But he added that his client will be prepared to contest the charges.

“I believe he’s innocent,” he said. “He stands by his claim of innocence. And I think when it all comes to fruition, in the end, we will find out he is innocent of these charges.”

Crongeyer said he has not yet seen all of the alleged evidence and cannot at this point offer a detailed explanation.

“Honestly, I don’t know how this came to be,” he said. “But I’m, you know, gonna be fighting as hard as I can to get to the bottom of it.”

The flashing incident occurred in April at the University of South Alabama. A Mobile County District Court judge found Hightower guilty of indecent exposure. Hightower is appealing that conviction and had been free on bail pending a trial in Mobile Cunty Circuit Court, but a judge last week revoked that bond based on the voyeurism charge.

Prosecutors previously conceded that the indecent exposure charge should have been a felony because Hightower had two previous convictions. But Blackwood has said prosecutors missed those convictions.

