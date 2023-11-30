Advertise With Us
Saraland PD arrests man on fentanyl, marijuana charges

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man on drug charges.

Joshua Dillard was taken into custody after Saraland investigators said they found 20 grams — nearly an ounce — of the deadly drug fentanyl. Authorities said they also found 56 grams of marijuana.

Saraland PD told FOX10 News that Dillard had the drugs inside his Mathieson Avenue house.

Dillard is charged with trafficking fentanyl and first-degree possession of marijuana.

His bond hearing is scheduled on Friday, according to jail records.

