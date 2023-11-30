Saraland PD arrests man on fentanyl, marijuana charges

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man on drug charges.

Joshua Dillard was taken into custody after Saraland investigators said they found 20 grams — nearly an ounce — of the deadly drug fentanyl. Authorities said they also found 56 grams of marijuana.

Saraland PD told FOX10 News that Dillard had the drugs inside his Mathieson Avenue house.

Dillard is charged with trafficking fentanyl and first-degree possession of marijuana.

His bond hearing is scheduled on Friday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.