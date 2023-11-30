Search of Mobile bank robbery defendant’s backpack was legal, federal judge rules

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected an argument by a bank robbery defendant that evidence gathered from his backpack should be thrown out.

An attorney for Herbert Allen Smith, 75, argued during a hearing that law enforcement authorities did not have good cause to search the defendant’s backpack, which contained an envelope of money from the Commonwealth National Bank on Springhill Avenue in May.

Josh Coleman, a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy who serves on a joint task force, testified that he saw Smith sitting under a tree near the bank not long after the robbery and that the man resembled the robber from surveillance images.

Defense attorney Gordon Armstrong told FOX10 News that authorities had no valid reason to detain Smith. He pointed to video showing that the contents of his client’s backpack had been removed.

“Once they found out that he was just peacefully sitting and not committing any kind of criminal act, that any reasonable suspicion they had – he wasn’t armed; there was no weapon; according to their testimony, they didn’t find any contraband – then he should have been free to go,” he said.

Federal prosecutors argued that Colman and Mobile police Detective Shaun Christian did, in fact, have good reason to suspect Smith of the crime. The U.S. Attorneys’ Office wrote in a court filing that both officers, who were in different cars, independently zeroed in on Smith.

“Coleman and Christian had more than a hunch when they observed Smith under the tree,” the filing states. “Smith’s appearance was so similar to the bank robber, that although Coleman and Christian were in separate vehicles, they both positively identified Smith as the bank robber immediately upon observation.”

On the witness stand Thursday, Coleman testified that Smith’s complexion stood out to him – a complexion he described as unusual for Alabama. He said it was more than the fact that Smith is white.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose said she does not believe there is evidence that the officers overstepped. But even if they did, she said, the evidence would be allowed under the “inevitable discovery” rule. That refers to evidence that police would have found through other means. In this case, Smith had an arrest warrant from Ohio, where he was under supervision for a bank robbery conviction in that case. Authorities said Smith left the state without permission.

Once police discovered the warrant, the judge suggested, they would have had an undisputed right to search the backpack.

Armstrong argued that the officers had no reason to inquire further to even determine if Smith had a warrant.

“At that point, they had no information to detain him. … They should have released him and moved on,” he told the judge.

Prosecutors disagreed. In their court filing, they argued that the warrant gave them probable cause, which means they would have been able to find the currency, a disguise the robber wore during the holdup and a letter with the bank teller’s handwriting.

“Once probable cause exists for arrest, law enforcement could fully search the Defendant’s backpack and Dollar General Bags without the need for obtaining a warrant,” they wrote.

Those items match surveillance video, according to prosecutors. The bank video shows the robber entering the bank and demanding money from two tellers. He quickly reached for his belt, as if to draw a gun, according to prosecutors. They wrote that a teller gave him $1,407 and an envelope of “mutilated” money, worn or damaged bills that banks trade for new bank notes from the U.S. Treasury.

Surveillance video from a nearby Dollar Tree store shows the robber entering that store. He shopped for items and changed clothes, according to the prosecution court filing.

Armstrong told FOX10 News that the defense previously rejected a plea bargain. Jury selection is scheduled for Jan. 29.

“We expect to go to trial,” Armstrong said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.