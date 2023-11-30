Advertise With Us
Hire One

SEC Championship the priciest ticket among the Power Five conferences

Alabama will face Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Alabama will face Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 2.(Jeffery Winborne)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - Power Five conference championship games kick off Friday when No. 5 Oregon and No. 3 Washington face off the in the Pac-12 Championship Game. With so much on the line for a number of teams, many fans are just itching for the opportunity to be at the games in person.

However, for fans of either Georgia or Alabama, those ticket prices will definitely test the SEC’s mantra of “It just means more.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cost for two tickets together in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Ticketmaster is $320 plus fees per ticket. That’s nearly $640 to sit in the upper deck above the endzone. A single ticket to the game runs $400 plus fees.

The next most expensive game to attend is the Big XII Championship in Arlington at a whopping $64 per ticket when purchasing two from Ticketmaster.

The Pac-12 Championship, which features a pair of top five teams with major College Football Playoff implications, has tickets available for just $44 each. Not only are Washington and Oregon playing to get into the Playoff, this is the final Pac-12 Championship game as it currently exists before a mass exodus of teams to other conferences.

This weekend’s championship games have major implications for the College Football Playoff standings, with all of the teams in contention taking the field either Friday or Saturday.

ConferenceTeamTeamLocationDate/Time
Pac-12#5 Oregon#3 WashingtonLas VegasDec. 1 - 7 p.m.
Big XII#18 Oklahoma State#7 TexasArlingtonDec. 2 - 11 a.m.
SEC#1 Georgia#8 AlabamaAtlantaDec. 2 - 3 p.m.
ACC#16 Louisville#4 Florida StateCharlotteDec. 2 - 7 p.m.
Big Ten#16 Iowa#2 MichiganIndianapolisDec. 2 - 7 p.m.*
*The Big Ten Championship will air on WBRC FOX 6.

Once the dust settles, the final College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Sunday at 11 a.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend