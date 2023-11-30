SEC Championship the priciest ticket among the Power Five conferences

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - Power Five conference championship games kick off Friday when No. 5 Oregon and No. 3 Washington face off the in the Pac-12 Championship Game. With so much on the line for a number of teams, many fans are just itching for the opportunity to be at the games in person.

However, for fans of either Georgia or Alabama, those ticket prices will definitely test the SEC’s mantra of “It just means more.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cost for two tickets together in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Ticketmaster is $320 plus fees per ticket. That’s nearly $640 to sit in the upper deck above the endzone. A single ticket to the game runs $400 plus fees.

The next most expensive game to attend is the Big XII Championship in Arlington at a whopping $64 per ticket when purchasing two from Ticketmaster.

The Pac-12 Championship, which features a pair of top five teams with major College Football Playoff implications, has tickets available for just $44 each. Not only are Washington and Oregon playing to get into the Playoff, this is the final Pac-12 Championship game as it currently exists before a mass exodus of teams to other conferences.

This weekend’s championship games have major implications for the College Football Playoff standings, with all of the teams in contention taking the field either Friday or Saturday.

Conference Team Team Location Date/Time Pac-12 #5 Oregon #3 Washington Las Vegas Dec. 1 - 7 p.m. Big XII #18 Oklahoma State #7 Texas Arlington Dec. 2 - 11 a.m. SEC #1 Georgia #8 Alabama Atlanta Dec. 2 - 3 p.m. ACC #16 Louisville #4 Florida State Charlotte Dec. 2 - 7 p.m. Big Ten #16 Iowa #2 Michigan Indianapolis Dec. 2 - 7 p.m.*

*The Big Ten Championship will air on WBRC FOX 6.

Once the dust settles, the final College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Sunday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.