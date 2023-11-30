SEC Championship to stay in Atlanta through 2031

Advertise With Us
Mercedes Benz Stadium will continue to host the SEC Championship through at least 2031, the conference announced Thursday.(WTOK Sports)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference has inked a new deal that will keep the conference football championship game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium through at least 2031.

The SEC announced the new deal Thursday, extending the current contract which was set to expire in 2025.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey praised the city of Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the home for the SEC Championship.

“The SEC Football Championship Game is one of the premier events in college sports and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the finest sports facilities on the globe, making Atlanta the perfect venue for our annual title game,” Sankey said. “We look forward to continuing a very positive relationship with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center as the home of our football championship.”

The City of Atlanta has hosted the SEC Championship since 1994 when the game moved out of Birmingham’s Legion Field. The game was played in the Georgia Dome from 1994 until 2016 when the old stadium was demolished.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted the SEC Championship for six years and counting. The venue is also the home of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Celebration Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta United.

“We are excited that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will continue to be the home of the SEC Football Championship,” says Tim Zulawski, president AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The SEC Championship is one of the marquee events on the college football calendar each season and we are proud to work with our partners at the SEC to ensure the title game remains a staple in Atlanta for many years to come.”

The new contract allows the SEC the option of exercising an additional five-year extension that could keep the game in Atlanta through 2036.

Atlanta hosting the SEC Championship continues Saturday when No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama once again meet inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

