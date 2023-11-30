Semmes man allegedly stabs uncle over money disagreement

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man is in Metro Jail accused of violently attacking his uncle according to Semmes Police.

According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind, officers got a call around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov 29 to the 4000 block of Blackwell Nursury Road.

Chief Friend says 35-year-old Nicholas Acree got into a disagreement in the yard with his uncle, accusing him of owing him money.

Investigators say Acree stabbed his uncle three times in his side.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Later in the afternoon, officers received a call on Acree’s whereabouts. He was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree assault.

Chief Freind says the wife was also home when the assault happened.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.