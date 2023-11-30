Advertise With Us
Hire One

Semmes man allegedly stabs uncle over money disagreement

Semmes man arrested for assault
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man is in Metro Jail accused of violently attacking his uncle according to Semmes Police.

According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind, officers got a call around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov 29 to the 4000 block of  Blackwell Nursury Road.

Chief Friend says 35-year-old Nicholas Acree got into a disagreement in the yard with his uncle, accusing him of owing him money.

Investigators say Acree stabbed his uncle three times in his side.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Later in the afternoon, officers received a call on Acree’s whereabouts. He was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree assault.

Chief Freind says the wife was also home when the assault happened.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him

Latest News

Semmes man arrested for assault
Semmes man arrested for assault
Counting Crows to play free Senior Bowl concert on Feb. 3 in Mobile
Counting Crows to play free Senior Bowl concert on Feb. 3 in Mobile
Bayside Academy's oldest and youngest student helped flip the Christmas switch lighting the...
Bayside Academy lights campus & helps FOX 10 News collect toys
Bayside Academy holds lighting of the tree
Bayside Academy holds lighting of the tree