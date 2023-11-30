Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Medical Museum and the Ambitiously Him and Her King Foundation are co-hosting an all-new fundraising event this Saturday, December 2, the Sidewalk Chalkathon. Contestants will compete for prizes awarded to the best sidewalk chalk drawings. The event will be held from 10 to 12 at Fred D. Richardson, Jr. Tricentennial Park.

To purchase tickets or register to compete, visit www.mobilemedicalmuseum.org.

