State fire marshal urges schools to maintain basic safety measures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state fire marshal is reminding schools to keep up with basic safety measures in and around their buildings.

He says many of the protective measures are not being maintained within schools across the state putting students, teachers, and staff in harm’s way.

This discussion started Tuesday during the second meeting of the School Safety And Security Commission. Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen is a member of that commission. He wants our students and faculty to remain safe but says it all starts by keeping up with basic maintenance.

“This is a state issue and we’re in schools weekly, usually in there because we got a complaint,” said Pilgreen. “So we see a lot of deficiencies, obviously, in schools.”

Some of the issues can range from exposed wiring to issues with fire exits.

“You have the exit doors, the exterior doors that lead to the outside,” he explained. “Most of those doors are equipped with some type of locking hardware. Most, if not all, are equipped with some type of panic bar that you press. It releases a door that lets you out. What we find just using that for an example is a lot of our doors in our school buildings that are equipped in this fashion, they are in a state of disrepair.”

Pilgreen says sometimes the issues are with fire alarms and sprinkler systems.

“We have to maintain those basic systems that are already present in that building when that building was put on this earth,” he said. “That is our first line of defense.”

When that line of defense is down, Pilgreen says they utilize something known as Fire Watch.

“Since the fire alarm and/or fire sprinkler system are down -- one or the other or both -- the fire watch is an individual,” he explained. “All they do basically is patrol or walk that school campus and they are that school’s early warning system.”

Pilgreen says Fire Watch isn’t long-term. It stays in place until the down systems are fixed. He says a handful of schools statewide are utilizing fire watch at any one time.

All in all, before schools look into adding additional safety measures, he wants to make sure they’re keeping up with the current ones.

“Once we do a better job of maintaining what’s already there, now let’s have a further conversation of what other technology or technologies we can bring in to add layer to that security so we can be even more protected,” said Pilgreen.

If you notice a fire hazard within your local school, he says it’s important to tell someone. Make sure to start with the school administrators but if nothing is done to fix it, you can contact your local fire marshal or the state office and they’ll investigate.

