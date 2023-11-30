Advertise With Us
Hire One

State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball losers in Iowa were actually winners for about seven hours this week after the state’s lottery mistakenly posted the wrong winning numbers for the game.

Lottery officials blamed an unspecified “human reporting error” for the wrong numbers being posted for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The incorrect numbers were posted on the Iowa Lottery’s website about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and it took until 7:15 a.m. before anyone noticed the mistake, took down the numbers and halted payoffs.

The lottery said the initial, incorrect numbers would have resulted in prizes ranging from $4 to $200 — officials didn’t specify how many people won. Anyone who got up early and cashed in a winning ticket will be able to keep the money.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot was for an estimated $355 million.

The lottery had to work until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to correct its system and resume cashing winning Powerball tickets. With the correct numbers, 3,998 people who bought Powerball tickets in Iowa won prizes, also from $4 to $200.

The real winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing were 2-21-38-61-66 and Powerball 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
Infirmary Health doctors discuss spine care
Infirmary Health doctors discuss spine care
Despite the toppling of the tree by high winds earlier this week, the National Christmas Tree...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
FILE - Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother's home had...
Hurricane season that saw storms from California to Nova Scotia ends Thursday
FILE - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst...
Sen. Rand Paul performed Heimlich maneuver on choking Sen. Joni Ernst during GOP lunch