Students and teachers honored at 68 Ventures Bowl Awards Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students and Teachers across Mobile and Baldwin County were celebrated and honored for their hard work.

The 68 Ventures Bowl Award Ceremony was held in downtown Mobile Wednesday night.

Almost two dozen awards were given out, and almost $10,000 spread across four different area schools.

Executive Director Sherrie Dyal says almost two decades ago people in the community expressed a need for more funding in local schools.

She felt this was one way to offer them the help they needed.

“Thank you guys so much for having us and the 68 Ventures Bowl, what a great program it is,” one award recipient said. “We all deserve recognition!”

The three different award categories included the art contest, Extra Yard Teachers, and Team Focus.

One of tonight’s winners was Magde De Haart, an eighth grade art student at Barton Academy.

Haart’s art piece was one of 12 chosen with this year’s theme: Commemorating 25 years, The Roaring 20′s in Mobile.

“I was really surprised. I’ve been doing art for two years and it came as a surprise,” Haart said. “I’ve done art a lot of my life and it was real exciting that I got to win something.”

Haart wasn’t the only one surprised tonight.

Kim Wakefield, a teacher at Phillips Preparatory School, was nominated for the Extra Yard Teachers grant.

A $1000 award from the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Wakefield says money like this helps her provide so much more for her students.

“I have a need for a camera. I don’t have a good camera. I don’t have...there’s different software,” Wakefield explained. “There’s a teleprompter that we need so that my broadcasting students can read their scripts properly. So, $1000 is going to completely change my yearbook class and my broadcasting class.”

Two students were also selected tonight to receive the Team Focus scholarship.

It’s a community outreach program that provides young men without father figures in their lives with leadership skills, guidance, and godly values.

Travis Lofton was one of those recipients with a focus on HVAC.

Lofton says this is one of the best things that’s ever happened to him.

“I love having the opportunity to get a scholarship like this. This is the most, best, thing I’ve ever had happen in my life,” Lofton said. “And I’m kind of glad that I’m getting a scholarship to continue in my life and excel in what I can do and in my trade.”

Lofton’s mom Jora Lofton was equally excited for her son.

“Travis has been involved with Team Focus for quite some time now,” Jora said. “So it’s a privilege and an honor for him to be receiving this scholarship. I’m looking forward to him excelling.”

The 68 Ventures Bowl game will be on December 23rd at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

