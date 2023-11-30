Two different groups hold rallies to take a stand against violence in the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -They may be two separate groups, but they have the same goal. Cut back on the violence we’ve seen throughout the community. Saturday morning, Men United Against Violence is having their annual rally to remind men about the importance of their role in the family.

“It starts at home, the foundation,” said Sgt. John Young with Men United Against Violence. “If we can prevent crime then we don’t have to have social programs or calls for justice if we’ve already had the justice ourselves in the homes.”

Sgt. John Young says young boys relate to men because they went through the same things when they were children themselves. He feels not having that male role model can lead to problems.

“If these young men have a strong father in their home teaching them, showing them how to handle conflict, showing them how to handle resolution they are far less likely grab their gun,” said Young.

Sgt. Young hopes this rally can encourage men to step up in the community and in some cases be a better example.

“My message is to the man that has a negative influence, and you know you have a negative influence on that boy,” added Young. “Children are only a product of the environment of which their planted and raised. It’s up to men to sow that.”

A few hours later, Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence will be having a unity survivors walk at figures park to honor anyone who has died, no matter what the cause.

“I just hope some type of way it gives some type of peace to keep these memories alive,” said Nija Hil.

The group was started by Nija Hill who lost her teenage son Chavan Scruggs to gun violence two years ago. Hill says she’s expecting at least 250 people including some of Chavan’s friends.

“For them to be involved is very important to me,” said Hill. “I want them to understand that Chavan lost his life but we can fight to change the things that are going on currently.”

The group will march around the park with pictures of their loved ones. But Hill says whether or not you’ve lost a loved one, everyone is invited to join in.

“This something that won’t go away overnight. It’s something that we’re all going to have to change,” said Hill.

Men United Against Violence plans to meet this Saturday at 8:00 in front of the Temple downtown and weather permitting will start to march at 9:00.

Later that day, Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence will meet at Figures Park from 12:00-2:00 for the Unity Survivors Walk

