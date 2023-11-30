What to know before heading to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - For Georgia, win and you’re in the College Football Playoff. For Alabama, it’s a little more complicated as the No. 8 Crimson Tide needs to win and then get a little help to get to play for a National Championship.

For fans making the trip to Atlanta to see the game in person, there are some things to remember before making the drive across state lines.

Tickets

Tickets to the SEC Championship Game are sold out. However, it is still possible to get into the most expensive of the Power Five conference championship games.

The secondary market has plenty of offerings available to get into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ranging from $320 per ticket all the way to several thousand per ticket for club seating.

All tickets to the SEC Championship Game are digital and the conference advises everyone to familiarize themselves with the mobile ticketing process prior to arriving to the stadium Saturday.

Gates to Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m EST.

Anyone still looking to purchase tickets can visit SECTicketOffice.com to access the SEC Ticket Exchange.

Parking & Traffic

Parking lots will be available throughout downtown Atlanta, including ones available for purchase through mercedesbenzstadium.com.

MARTA rail lines will begin service at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday, operating on 10 minute intervals on the North/South line between Airport and Lindbergh Center Stations and on the East/West line between Ashby and King Memorial Stations.

Additionally, MARTA will run a shuttle train between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to help fans get the stadium

MARTA says they are putting extra-service trains into service after the game concludes to help accommodate the crowd leaving the stadium

For more information about MARTA, including the cost of fares, visit itsmart.com.

Security

The now-standard clear bag policy that most fans expect at major events will be in effect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Any bag brought into the stadium must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and be no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Small clutch bags can be no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

The SEC says that fans with non-compliant bags can rent a storage locker located near gates 1 and 2 of the stadium. The lockers will be available from two hours before kickoff until and hour and a half after the game ends.

Shakers and pom-poms with stick handles will not be permitted into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, any shaker with a paddle handle is allowed inside the venue.

Cashless Policy

Mercedes-Benz Stadium implemented a cashless policy in 2019 to “allow the stadium to further improve speed of service.”

While no cash transactions can take place within the stadium, there are cash-to-card kiosks available throughout the venue for fans to exchange their cash for a prepaid debit card with no transaction fee.

First Alert Weather

Anyone heading to the SEC Championship Game Saturday will want to be sure to grab their rain gear, according to WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel.

“We will likely see temperatures remain steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon and evening,” Daniel said. “It’ll likely remain cloudy with a high chance to see steady rainfall during the morning and afternoon hours. Severe weather will not be an issue, but the roads will be wet, and visibility could be reduced.”

SEC Championship Forecast (WBRC)

He added that tailgating won’t be ideal with the wet and dreary conditions in downtown Atlanta Saturday.

“Thankfully, the game is being played inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Rain chances will remain likely after the game, but if the moisture moves out quickly, there’s a chance we could see a few breaks from the rain Saturday evening. If you plan on traveling back to central Alabama Saturday night, plan for off/on scattered showers with temperatures holding steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s.”

Tailgating

While the weather may not be ideal for tailgating, spots will be available in both The Home Depot Backyard and M Lot near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For the full stadium policy on tailgating, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com.

SEC FanFare

The two-day annual football fan event is moving to Building B of the Georgia World Congress Center this year.

The event is free to attend and features activities for fans of all ages.

ESPN’s College Gameday, SEC Nation, and the SEC Network’s Marty & McGee will all broadcast live from SEC FanFare.

At noon EST, Grammy winning artist Darius Rucker will perform a free concert in Building B and will be a part of the Marty & McGree broadcast on the SEC Network.

The event will run from 1 until 7 p.m. EST on Friday and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. EST Saturday.

Friday, Dec. 1 Time (EST) SEC FanFare opens 1 p.m. SEC FanFare closes 7 p.m. Saturday Dec. 2 SEC FanFare open 8 a.m. ESPN College Gameday 9 a.m. International Plaza fan event starts 9 a.m. Darius Rucker concert 12 p.m. Marty & McGee Live 12 p.m. SEC Nation Live 12 p.m. Pep Rally: Georgia 1:15 p.m. Pep Rally: Alabama 1:45 p.m. International fan even closes 4 p.m. SEC FanFare closes 4 p.m.

