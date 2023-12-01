AIDS Alabama South works to raise awareness on World AIDS Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is World AIDS Day, and AIDS Alabama South is working to raise awareness.

The organization is marking the day by not only raising awareness but also by offering free HIV testing.

The group serves 12 counties and advises that it’s important to know your status because about 30 percent of new cases were exposed by someone who did not even know they were infected. With the advancements and prevention methods, AIDS is a preventable disease.

If you need to get an HIV test, you can go to AIDS Alabama South at 4321 Downtowner Loop North in Mobile. The testing hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.