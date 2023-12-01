Advertise With Us
Alabama lawmaker planning bill to clarify illegal gambling laws

A state lawmaker is looking to put an end to the legal questions surrounding casino gaming in Alabama.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker is hoping to put an end to questions surrounding casino gaming in Alabama. He’s proposing a bill that would clarify illegal activity.

This comes in the wake of the latest casino raid by state law enforcement. White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County was shut down Tuesday.

State Rep. Andy Whitt said he plans to introduce a bill that will create blanket penalties for those who are caught participating in illegal gaming.

Whitt accompanied law enforcement to a total of 45 illegal gaming facilities across the state. He says Alabama needs a strong regulatory and enforcement piece of legislation before it can make gaming legal.

“I knew that illegal gambling was a problem when I walked just a couple of blocks from the Statehouse and was able to purchase a scratch-off,” said Whitt.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says he shut down White Hall Entertainment for disobeying an Alabama Supreme Court order. In a statement, Marshall said, “Rackets such as these will not be tolerated in Lowndes County or elsewhere in Alabama.”

But shutting down casinos has consequences.

“This is unfortunate situation for a poor county like Lowndes County that’s struggled to find economic development, especially in a town like this toward the holidays,” said state Rep. Kelvin Lawrence.

Whitt says crime, violence and drugs often accompany illegal gaming, saying, “You name it, it’s probably there in those casinos. And we need to make sure that we work to get that cleaned up.”

Whitt is just now starting to put ideas on paper but says this is something lawmakers need to take care of during the 2024 regular legislative session.

