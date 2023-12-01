Alabama renters look to state lawmakers for tenant protection laws

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday night, we told you about tenants at a Hoover apartment complex who are fed up with their property management. The issue; most are either freezing in their apartments or other problems they say aren’t being addressed. Under Alabama law, tenants don’t have much of a leg to stand on. One state lawmaker says more should be done but it’s not likely anything will happen anytime soon.

In Hoover, for Cadence at Bluff Park residents like Andreka Wills, it’s one thing after the other with their apartment complex. Several individuals have reached out with apartment issues. They said they are experiencing everything from weeks with no heat or air, to leaks leading to mold, and seemingly no help in sight.

“We should be able to have proper maintenance issues handled and we should proper livable apartments,” said Wills. “I’m paying you all money, these things should be handled.”

They said they hardly get any type of response from their property management. State Representative Juandalyn Givan says she agrees more should be done at the state level to help tenants who find themselves in these types of situations, but due to different barriers, how long before help gets here is up in the air.

“I’m just going to be honest with you, I don’t think that you would ever see again there being something in law that says you’ve got to give heat, you’ve got to fix it, you’ve got to change the carpet, you must under the law, do this or that by way of even painting the inside,” said Givan. “At the end of the day, if you’re still living there, regardless of what that landlord has not done or that lessor of that property, that landlord still is owed a duty and he is owed that monthly rents and payments.”

Givan’s advice? Tenants should find an attorney or find somewhere else to live. Advocacy groups say Alabama law leans in favor of landlords and tenants don’t have very many rights, citing there is no law requiring a landlord to make repairs.

“I just don’t understand why we’re not getting any justice here,” said Wills. “It took me a while to find this place and it sucks, so we could up and move and be in the same predicament.”

For more information on tenants rights or legal help, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.