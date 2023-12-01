City of Daphne hosting annual Christmas tree lighting downtown

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - With a looming storm threat the next few days, many cities across the area postponed their Christmas parades.

On the Eastern Shore, Fairhope announced Thursday they pushed their parade to Dec. 7.

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune said they are making their final decision Friday.

Thursday night, many were excited Daphne’s Christmas tree lighting had great weather and a big turnout.

“I love the Christmas tree lighting, and I love the star on the top,” said Addie Kellar.

The night was filled with fun activities for the whole family: train rides, hot chocolate, and live music.

It had kids keeping their eyes peeled for Santa.

“My husband Santa is out sharing love and joy,” said Mrs. Claus. “He’s working. He’s got to get home; he’s got lots of gifts to make.”

Many kept their fingers crosses the Christmas parade will roll Saturday.

“We’re hopeful, but we’re just thankful we were able to enjoy this too,” said Lacy Hughes.

Here’s the parade postponements across the area:

The City of Prichard has rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec 9 at 1 p.m.

Citronelle’s Christmas parade and breakfast with Santa has been rescheduled for next Saturday.

The Fairhope Magical Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec 7 at 6:30 p.m.

McIntosh will now have their Christmas tree lighting Thursday at 6 p.m., and the Christmas parade will be at 10 a.m. Dec.16.

Robertsdale pushed back it’s Christmas parade to Dec. 16.

Mobile’s LoDa ArtWalk and “Roll Mobile” has been moved to next Friday.

On Dauphin Island, the Christmas parade has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, but the Christmas pageant will be held as scheduled on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., officials said.

The Foley Kiwanis Christmas Parade and several other holiday events set for this weekend have been rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather. Foley’s Christmas in the Park and the lighting of the Christmas tree will be Friday, Dec. 8. The parade and Let It Snow will be Saturday, Dec. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. Foley Main Street will hold its Downtown Foley Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown businesses will offer a variety of specials. The event will also include a Christmas decoration contest between downtown merchants.

The Tillman’s Corner Christmas Parade has been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. The VIP Pancakes and Pajamas event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and the Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. will still take place as scheduled, according to the SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce.

In Monroe County, the Excel Christmas Parade and Christmas Fest has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Also, Monroeville’s Christmas parade has been moved to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.