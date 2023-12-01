Advertise With Us
City of Saraland presents ‘A Beary Merry Christmas’ Parade

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Civic Forum cordially invites you to be a part of Saraland’s 55th Annual Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 12 noon. In case of rain, the parade will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2023 at 2pm. The theme for this year’s parade will be “A BEARY MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

