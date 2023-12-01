Advertise With Us
DEC warns of underage drinking after 20 people are arrested for possession and consumption of alcohol

Jail records show 20 people were arrested early Friday morning and charged with minors possessing and consuming alcohol.
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 20 people were arrested overnight, all charged with minors possessing and consuming alcohol.

Jail records show 19 of them were teenagers, and the other was 20 years old.

FOX10 News has reached out to law enforcement to find out if this was a party or people out at a club. We’re still waiting to hear back from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau Investigation Division... the agency who arrested the group.

The jail log shows all 20 males and females were booked into Metro Jail between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning.

We spoke to the Drug Education Council about the impacts of underage drinking.

We’re in the middle of the holiday season, so celebrations are up. Many of those celebrations include alcohol. And, opportunities to engage in underage drinking tend to heighten during the holidays.

Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says underage drinking is not only illegal, but it can bring harmful-even deadly-consequences.

“We know that the brain is not fully developed until somebody is in their early 20s, so the earlier somebody uses alcohol or drugs, the more likely they are to develop an addiction at some point in their lives,” said Guy.

Guy says start the conversation now by setting boundaries and expectations about holiday gatherings and don’t create an opportunity for underage drinking. If you’re hosting a holiday party where alcohol is present, make sure you have someone watching the alcohol. Ensure that you have options for those not old enough or who choose not to drink. She also recommends taking your own non-alcoholic drink in a tumblr to a party because people won’t offer you a drink if you have a drink in your hand.

FOX10 News will continue to update you as we learn more about the 20 minors arrested and what led to the bust. So far, jail records don’t show anyone arrested or charged with distributing alcohol to minors. Jail records show all 20 minors have since bonded out of Metro Jail, and their bond hearings are set for Monday.

