Escambia County publisher, reporter now face indictment under grand jury law

BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - An Escambia County newspaper publisher and reporter who have been accused of revealing grand jury secrets now have been indicted on that charge.

The indictment, revealed Friday, means that a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Monday now is canceled. Prosecutors allege that the publisher of the Atmore News, Sherry Ann Digmon, and reporter Don Fletcher illegally revealed details of a grand jury investigation into allegations that the Escambia County Board of Education misspent COVID-19 relief funds.

“I’m not surprised by the indictment,” said Earnie White, an attorney who represents both defendants. “I’m surprised at the timing a little bit because we had the preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday morning. … If they were gonna indict her and Mr. Fletcher on the revealing grand jury information, they could have done that way back.”

White said he believes the fast indictment was a maneuver by Escambia County District Attorney Stephen Billy to prevent him from questioning schools Superintendent Michele McClung under oath. He said he had subpoenaed her to appear at the preliminary hearing.

“By indicting my client, Ms. Digmon, then we don’t get to have the preliminary hearing. …He don’t want me to take the testimony of Ms. McClung,” he said. “That’s my opinion.”

The prosecution of a newspaper publisher and reporter have sparked widespread condemnation by press freedom advocates. White said he had planned to ask a judge to throw out the charges at a preliminary hearing on First Amendment grounds. He said that continues to be his goal.

“It doesn’t affect our legal strategy,” he said.

Digmon, who also is on the Escambia County Board of Education, faces a separate indictment on a pair of ethics charges and an impeachment proceeding initiated by Billy. White said he plans to file a waiver alleviating the need for her to appear personally on Monday for the arraignment and enter a not guilty plea.

White said he anticipates the impeachment proceeding moving faster, but he said impeachments are not common.

“I’ve never seen an impeachment of a local official,” he said. “We’re all treading new water.”

