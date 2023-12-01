Grove Hill Memorial Hospital holding on as only labor and delivery unit in rural, southwest Alabama

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Max Rogers has delivered babies for about 30 years.

He’s now dedicated the latter part of his career to helping Grove Hill Memorial Hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

Dr. Rogers said, “In the last year, we delivered approximately 135 babies here. We have the capacity to double that.”

It’s the only labor and delivery unit in Clarke County and now, the only one for dozens of miles.

This was after, 35 miles away, the Monroe County Hospital board voted to close it’s labor and delivery department in November.

Dr. Rogers said 15% of Monroe County expectant mother’s have now joined his care and they’re getting calls every day.

“We have the capability to provide that service, but again, if you’re going to keep skilled nursing and anesthesia and operating teams available 24/7, it’s not inexpensive,” said Dr. Rogers.

Monroe County was one of three other hospitals in Alabama that pulled the plug on labor and delivery units in just one month.

The Alabama Hospital Association President Don Williamson said last month, the state is at a crossroads when it comes to rural healthcare, and he said it’s largely due to the uninsured.

“Hospitals don’t have the choice of not taking care of those people who can’t pay for it,” said Williamson.

Dr. Rogers is trying to get out in front of this trend. He said labor and delivery at Grove Hill Memorial Hospital was in the red $750,000 last year. He said it’s going to take the community and the state, through fundraising locally or finding grant money, to keep things from going bad, to worse.

“These babies are not going to quit being delivered here, but if we close labor and delivery and the obstetricians go away, there will not be anyone qualified to deliver them,” said Dr. Rogers. “You’re going to see horrendous outcomes right here on our back step and I don’t know what else to say that as an advanced culture, we can not let that happen to our people.”

Without Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, mothers in labor would have to drive an hour and a half in any direction for the closest labor and delivery unit.

This is a statewide issue.

According to the the Alabama rural health association, the number of rural counties with OBGYN care fell from 45 in 1980 to 16 in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.