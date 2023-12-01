Gulf Shores lawyer sentenced to prison for smuggling drugs into Monroe jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores lawyer who admitted to smuggling drugs into the Monroe County Detention Center will find himself behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose on Friday sentenced Michael Leonides Santos to four months in prison, followed by a year of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office. She also ordered him to undergo drug treatment and testing.

Santos pleaded guilty in April to promoting prison contraband. He admitted to smuggling drugs to a federal prisoner who was being held at the jail.

According to the defendant’s written plea agreement, from November 2021 through February of last year, an inmate exchanged numerous “Chirp” text messages with Santos and others discussing the purchase of paper soaked in a synthetic cannabinoid known as “spice” The inmate discussed how profitable it was to sell the drugs to fellow inmates, the plea document states.

The plea agreement cites messages that the inmate sent to Jan. 31 last year instructing someone to package drugs and give them to Santos.

The previous month, according to the plea agreement, the inmate messaged Santos asking him to visit him in the jail. The prisoner assured Santos, “They don’t look into that.”

Surveillance video from the jail during one visit shows Santos handing the inmate pieces of paper, which he then leaned down and placed in his socks. After the meeting with the lawyer, corrections deputies seized the paper. A lab test confirmed that it contained 158.3 grams of spice.

Federal agents then searched Santos’ car and found prepackaged baggies containing tobacco, phones, charging cables and other items commonly smuggled into jails as contraband. Agents also seized a cell phone from the prisoner. It contained text messages and other evidence linking him to Santos, according to court records.

The Rev. James Hedderman, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Oneonta, Alabama, wrote a letter on Santos’ behalf. Hedderman wrote that he knew Santos from his time at Good Shepherd Parish in Russellville. He wrote that he and Santos attended a pilgrimage together in Lourdes, France. Another time, the priest wrote, Santos sang the “Ave Maria” with an “excellent voice” at a graveside service that moved many in attendance to tears.

Hedderman wrote that Santos has a reputation has a good immigration lawyer.

“I hope he can one day be permitted to return to advocacy on behalf of immigrants,” he wrote. “I pray that this experience of legal correction may bring out the best within him, I ask a favorable consideration for him as you determine sentencing.”

