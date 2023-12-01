Gulf Shores rallies in support of football team ahead of state semi-final

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a football season for the history books in Gulf Shores. The undefeated Dolphins are now deeper in the playoffs than ever before and getting ready to host Eufaula Friday in the 5A state semi-final matchup.

Businesses around Gulf Shores express support for Dolphins ahead of state semi-final matchup with Eufaula (Hal Scheurich)

You can feel the Dolphin pride as you drive through Gulf Shores. Signs of support are around every corner. As a football dad, Rich Brannin painted that support for his son on the windows of his truck for everyone to see.

“It’s extremely exciting. To take a football team like this and go this route is incredible,” Btrannin said. “What a football IQ and that coaching staff down there. I mean, couldn’t ask for a better team.”

“A lot of support, especially from the police officers. They’re supporting us…all the businesses,” added Brannin’s son, freshman wide receiver for Gulf Shores, Liam Brannin.

Wheeles Karate and Jiu Jitsu is one of those businesses who’ve put a big sign out front. They want the team to feel the support every time they drive by the studio.

“They know that we’re behind them one-hundred percent,” exclaimed Kristie Wheeles.

In his third year as the Dolphin’s Head Coach, Mark Hudspeth said the community support means a lot.

“Our crowds and our gameday atmosphere, I would put it up against anybody in the state now,” said Hudspeth. “Our fans get it. They love coming to the games. We have a huge tailgate pregame area and that’s all our community.”

That support has not been lost on the players, who’ve already taken this team to heights it’s never reached before.

“It just makes us play harder because we want to put on a show week in and week out and we don’t want to let them down, but, yeah, it’s great going around town and see people waving hey to you if you have your Gulf Shores stuff on,” explained Dolphin’s outside linebacker, Kingston Lowe.

“I think it motivates everybody,” added safety, Isaiah Hammac. “It gets you hyped up, you know, just driving around, seeing the signs on the board that say, Go Dolphins. I think it just…it hits you deep.”

Gulf Shores’ story is still being written. The Dolphins will host Eufaula Friday night, December 1, 2023 in the state 5A semi-final matchup. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Blackwell Stadium.

