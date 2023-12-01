Advertise With Us
Hire One

Gulf Shores rallies in support of football team ahead of state semi-final

Gulf Shores community rallies around football team
By Hal Scheurich
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a football season for the history books in Gulf Shores. The undefeated Dolphins are now deeper in the playoffs than ever before and getting ready to host Eufaula Friday in the 5A state semi-final matchup.

Businesses around Gulf Shores express support for Dolphins ahead of state semi-final matchup...
Businesses around Gulf Shores express support for Dolphins ahead of state semi-final matchup with Eufaula(Hal Scheurich)

You can feel the Dolphin pride as you drive through Gulf Shores. Signs of support are around every corner. As a football dad, Rich Brannin painted that support for his son on the windows of his truck for everyone to see.

“It’s extremely exciting. To take a football team like this and go this route is incredible,” Btrannin said. “What a football IQ and that coaching staff down there. I mean, couldn’t ask for a better team.”

“A lot of support, especially from the police officers. They’re supporting us…all the businesses,” added Brannin’s son, freshman wide receiver for Gulf Shores, Liam Brannin.

Wheeles Karate and Jiu Jitsu is one of those businesses who’ve put a big sign out front. They want the team to feel the support every time they drive by the studio.

“They know that we’re behind them one-hundred percent,” exclaimed Kristie Wheeles.

In his third year as the Dolphin’s Head Coach, Mark Hudspeth said the community support means a lot.

“Our crowds and our gameday atmosphere, I would put it up against anybody in the state now,” said Hudspeth. “Our fans get it. They love coming to the games. We have a huge tailgate pregame area and that’s all our community.”

That support has not been lost on the players, who’ve already taken this team to heights it’s never reached before.

“It just makes us play harder because we want to put on a show week in and week out and we don’t want to let them down, but, yeah, it’s great going around town and see people waving hey to you if you have your Gulf Shores stuff on,” explained Dolphin’s outside linebacker, Kingston Lowe.

“I think it motivates everybody,” added safety, Isaiah Hammac. “It gets you hyped up, you know, just driving around, seeing the signs on the board that say, Go Dolphins. I think it just…it hits you deep.”

Gulf Shores’ story is still being written. The Dolphins will host Eufaula Friday night, December 1, 2023 in the state 5A semi-final matchup. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Blackwell Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

The investigation is currently ongoing, and Hawkins could face more charges.
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
FOX10 News Logo
Christmas tree lighting in downtown Daphne
Gulf Shores community rallies around football team
Gulf Shores community rallies around football team
Download the FOX10 Weather App
Download the FOX10 Weather App