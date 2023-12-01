Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD: Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street

Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street(FOX10 News)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a gunshot victim was found deceased inside a car that wrecked this morning on Ann Street.

Police said one person inside the car was injured, and the other was deceased on the scene and had suffered a gunshot wound.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:49 a.m. on Ann Street near Elmira Street.

Police said additional details will be provided when information becomes available.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene of this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

A crane lifts the 2023 Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree into place.
Ivey to flip switch on Alabama Capitol’s Christmas tree in Friday evening ceremony
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Gulf Shores lawyer sentenced to prison for smuggling drugs into Monroe jail
Raising awareness on World Aids Day
AIDS Alabama South works to raise awareness on World AIDS Day
It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea