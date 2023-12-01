MPD: Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a gunshot victim was found deceased inside a car that wrecked this morning on Ann Street.

Police said one person inside the car was injured, and the other was deceased on the scene and had suffered a gunshot wound.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:49 a.m. on Ann Street near Elmira Street.

Police said additional details will be provided when information becomes available.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene of this developing story.

