Jawan Dallas family holds community meeting after viewing body camera footage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A long road still ahead for the family of Jawan Dallas as they held an emergency community meeting Thursday night.

Dallas died in July after he was tased twice during a struggle with two Mobile police officers.

Just days ago, the family was able to review the body camera footage of the deadly encounter.

While reviewing the body camera footage the family of Dallas says he was begging for his life, screaming “I can’t breathe.”

The family, their attorney, and some clergy leaders held the community meeting at All Saints Episcopal Church in Mobile.

Three Mobile city council members were also in attendance including Councilmen Corey Penn and William Carroll, and Council President CJ Small.

Several people spoke at Thursday’s gathering, including Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II.

“We demand that if you have a gun and a badge and a license from the people to protect and serve the people, we’re not going to stand for you terrorizing and hurting the people,” Barber demanded.

All Saints Episcopal Director Reverend Jim Flowers also spoke during the meeting.

He says the changes need to start within the city leadership.

“The problem will only be solved on the local level, that’s why we are here. Our mayor and the city council have the power to change things they just have to have the moral courage to choose,” Flowers said.

A couple of weeks ago, a grand jury cleared the officers of any wrongdoing and an autopsy report showed Dallas died of underlying medical issues and drug use, not from the tasing.

