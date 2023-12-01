Advertise With Us
Junior League of Pensacola hosting a diaper drive-up distribution event

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Currently, 1 in 2 U.S. families with young children struggle to afford diapers. Diaper need is the lack of a sufficient amount of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy. The Junior League of Pensacola recognizes the significant need for this service, as many families in our community struggle to afford this essential item for their children.

The Junior League of Pensacola is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a diaper drive-up distribution event on Sunday, December 3, 2023, outside the Junior League of Pensacola office, 2016 W Garden Street, Pensacola, FL 32501. This event will take place from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, while supplies last.

To ensure participant safety, this event cannot accommodate walk-up participants. No registration is needed to receive diapers and wipes during this drive-up event. Parents and caregivers will have the option of choosing the size of diapers (size newborn – size 7) while supplies last. They are unable to accommodate special requests in diaper brands. Pull-ups, training underwear, or adult-size diapers will not be available at this event. Each parent and caregiver will be given 50 diapers and a pack of wipes per child. The child does not need to be present.

You can find more information on their website. You can also make donations through their direct donation link, or by purchasing items on their Amazon wishlist.

