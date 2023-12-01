Mobile Police Department review underway by former U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calls for transparency and demands for change within the Mobile Police Department have made it all the way to Washington D.C.

This comes after four deadly altercations involving Mobile police this year, prompting city leaders to weigh in on the Mobile Police Department’s use of force.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson has called in former U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown to review the department’s policies and procedures.

That review officially started this week.

Brown says the city just finalized the agreement for him to start reviewing documents from MPD.

While Brown says he can’t speak to any specific incident, he says given the nature of these deadly encounters and the short period in which they happened, he felt this review was necessary.

Brown’s assistance was requested just hours after a 16-year-old was shot and killed by an MPD officer during a SWAT raid earlier this month.

Police said the teen pointed a gun at officers.

Brown says he feels a review of the department is warranted.

“A community should be able to trust and rely upon their law enforcement representatives in the community,” Brown said. “And when there are questions about that, then people such as myself, or the Department of Justice should be called in to review.”

One part of building that trust that Brown hopes to accomplish is taking a look at the Mobile Police Department’s policy on releasing body camera footage.

The family of Jawan Dallas has been demanding to see the body camera footage of his deadly encounter, and after 143 days that request was granted.

In the case of the 16-year-old who was shot and killed the family was able to see the footage within days.

“Well, that’s one of the things that I’ll be looking at, and evaluating and comparing across national standards,” Brown explained. “Again, there is not a set cut-and-dry standard from a legal perspective. But from a policy perspective, I’ll be able to make recommendations to the city for possible changes.”

While there is a lot of work to be done over the next three months Brown wants to make it clear...

He says this is an independent review that he has no personal stake in, and he will make sure the department is following proper protocol.

“So we want to make sure that the city of Mobile is up to date, and that not only that they have those policy standards in place, but they have corresponding training that trains to those policies,” Brown said. “And I’ll also be examining how the training actually is being implemented, if at all or abundantly on the scene by individual officers.”

Brown says he should be finished with the report in 90 days.

Once it’s completed the city will have a chance to review it and it will be released for everyone to see.

