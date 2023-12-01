More showers and storms are expected later

(WALA) - A line of thunderstorms will advance through the area this morning and early afternoon, followed by mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. The forecast for this evening is extremely important, as there are many events taking place, including high school football. Based on recent modeling, most of the area should remain dry. However, there is a higher concern along the coast later in the evening, as more showers and some storms are expected. We will be closely monitoring radar trends this evening, so stay tuned to FOX10 for updates. Additionally, you can download the FOX10 Weather App from your phone’s app store for even more accurate and reliable weather information.

SATURDAY:

We are expecting periodic rain and storms throughout the day on Saturday, with some storms possibly becoming strong. We are confident that there will be a substantial morning batch of rain with embedded thunderstorms. If you have morning plans, be prepared for possible ponding on the roads and continuing rain showers.

Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates throughout the weekend.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND:

After some showers in the morning, clouds will linger into the afternoon. Gradual clearing is expected early next week as slightly cooler air moves in. Expect a few clouds and high temperatures in the 60s for next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.