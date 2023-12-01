Advertise With Us
Hire One

More showers and storms are expected later

By Nicholas Herboso
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - A line of thunderstorms will advance through the area this morning and early afternoon, followed by mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. The forecast for this evening is extremely important, as there are many events taking place, including high school football. Based on recent modeling, most of the area should remain dry. However, there is a higher concern along the coast later in the evening, as more showers and some storms are expected. We will be closely monitoring radar trends this evening, so stay tuned to FOX10 for updates. Additionally, you can download the FOX10 Weather App from your phone’s app store for even more accurate and reliable weather information.

SATURDAY:

We are expecting periodic rain and storms throughout the day on Saturday, with some storms possibly becoming strong. We are confident that there will be a substantial morning batch of rain with embedded thunderstorms. If you have morning plans, be prepared for possible ponding on the roads and continuing rain showers.

Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates throughout the weekend.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND:

After some showers in the morning, clouds will linger into the afternoon. Gradual clearing is expected early next week as slightly cooler air moves in. Expect a few clouds and high temperatures in the 60s for next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

More showers and storms are expected
More showers and storms are expected
Rain and storms this morning
Rain and storms this morning
Rain is on the way
Rain is on the way
Download the FOX10 Weather App
Download the FOX10 Weather App