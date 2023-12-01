Advertise With Us
Rain and storms this morning

By Matt Barrentine
Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - The rain will get heavier later this morning. The Storm Prediction Center is giving our area a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather. With limited instability our risk of strong storms is quite low. That said, some heavy rain at times can be expected. The rain will likely be heaviest in the morning with less coverage in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

The system will slowly move across our area Saturday. This will mean periods of moderate to heavy rain all through the day. Saturday will not be pretty. We will be dealing with rain much of the day and night.

Some rain will be left over Sunday morning, but the system will be moving east and we should see improvements by lunchtime. At this point models are predicting 2″-3″ areawide with some locally higher amounts. So, a good soaking is likely. It’s something to consider if you have weekend plans.

