Republican presidential debate less than a week away at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the hottest ticket in town in Tuscaloosa and it has nothing to with Bama football. The GOP presidential debate is one week away at UA.

With less than a week to go, crews continue setting up for the next week’s Republican presidential debate. The debate will be inside the Frank Moody Music Hall at UA where four Republican presidential hopefuls will take center stage with the hope of winning the White House.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said he’s received more requests for tickets for any event he can remember as mayor. Mayor Maddox says there is no doubt this puts Tuscaloosa on the national map in the political world and says this is beyond anything Tuscaloosa has seen in a very long time.

“Number one, it puts Tuscaloosa on the national map. To think a potential next president of the United States can be here and participate in in a well-earned position of American politics and debating and talking about their plans for the future. We’re excited for the community and we’re proud the University of Alabama went after this,” said Maddox.

There is no doubt that security will be tight, all hands on deck; details are being confidential. What is no secret is the growing interest in the debate. The mayor says he’s heard it first hand.

“It’s the hottest experience I’ve had as my time as mayor. We’ve had a lot of big things here in Tuscaloosa from Alabama football to amphitheater shows. We’ve received more requests for tickets for tis event that I can remember. People are excited about it and that’s a good thing because this is about the future of our country.”

The debate is set for December 6, beginning at 7 p.m.

