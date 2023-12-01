Advertise With Us
Hire One

Two-alarm fire at Maison De Ville Apartments damages multiple units

Two-alarm apartment fire at Maison De Ville
By Lee Peck
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire at Maison De Ville Apartments off Airport Boulevard Thursday evening.

We’re told they received multiple calls for help around 7 p.m. Once on scene there were flames coming from one of the 2nd floor apartments.

Fire fighters immediately called for more backup. Residents were evacuated as fire fighters got to work to put out the flames. According to Mobile Fire-Rescue no injuries were reported -- however, witnesses on scene tell us at least one person jumped from one of the upper level apartments.

“Within two minutes arriving on the scene -- the first engine called for a 2nd-alarm -- seeing how big the smoke and flames were. Even though they made access to the fire and got water on it quickly -- there as still a lot of smoke. Sometimes these apartments have void spaces underneath the roof -- these apartments have void spaces. Crews have to get in there and tear down the ceiling and find where the fire is inside. And that was the case here. There’s a lot of smoke spreading still coming out,” explained Jeff Haller, Mobile Fire-Rescue.

It’s still unclear how many units were impacted, but the American Red Cross was on scene providing assistance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

Mobile Police Department review underway by former U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown
Mobile Police Department review underway by former U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown
Jawan Dallas family holds community meeting
Jawan Dallas family holds emergency meeting after viewing body camera footage
Jawan Dallas family holds community meeting
Jawan Dallas family holds community meeting
Former U.S. attorney reviewing MPD's policies
Former U.S. attorney reviewing MPD's policies