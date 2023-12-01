Two-alarm fire at Maison De Ville Apartments damages multiple units

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire at Maison De Ville Apartments off Airport Boulevard Thursday evening.

We’re told they received multiple calls for help around 7 p.m. Once on scene there were flames coming from one of the 2nd floor apartments.

Fire fighters immediately called for more backup. Residents were evacuated as fire fighters got to work to put out the flames. According to Mobile Fire-Rescue no injuries were reported -- however, witnesses on scene tell us at least one person jumped from one of the upper level apartments.

“Within two minutes arriving on the scene -- the first engine called for a 2nd-alarm -- seeing how big the smoke and flames were. Even though they made access to the fire and got water on it quickly -- there as still a lot of smoke. Sometimes these apartments have void spaces underneath the roof -- these apartments have void spaces. Crews have to get in there and tear down the ceiling and find where the fire is inside. And that was the case here. There’s a lot of smoke spreading still coming out,” explained Jeff Haller, Mobile Fire-Rescue.

It’s still unclear how many units were impacted, but the American Red Cross was on scene providing assistance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

