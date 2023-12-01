Watching out for holiday scams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monde Donaldson, vice president of the Better Business Bureau, joined us on Studio 10 to give us some important tips on holiday scams. These scams covered online shopping scams, credit card scams, puppy scams and fraudulent charities trying to get your money and identity.

Online shopping scams are up 50 percent over last year.

According to the BBB, there are several tips you should be aware of this holiday season.

If purchasing from a company for the first time, do your research and check reviews and complaints.

Use a credit card and check your statement frequently to protect yourself from fraudulent purchases.

Check each website’s URL to make sure it’s real. Legitimate websites should have a https in their web address.

Go to Give.org to verify if a charity meets the BBB Standards for Charitable Giving.

To check out scams in your area or anywhere in the country or to report a scam go to BBB.org/Scamtracker. To check out a business go to BBB.org

The Better Business Bureau’s mission is to promote trust in the marketplace between consumers and businesses. They are located at 150 Government Street Suite 1004, Mobile. For more information, call 800-824-5274.

