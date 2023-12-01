Advertise With Us
Hire One

Watching out for holiday scams

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monde Donaldson, vice president of the Better Business Bureau, joined us on Studio 10 to give us some important tips on holiday scams. These scams covered online shopping scams, credit card scams, puppy scams and fraudulent charities trying to get your money and identity.

Online shopping scams are up 50 percent over last year.

According to the BBB, there are several tips you should be aware of this holiday season.

If purchasing from a company for the first time, do your research and check reviews and complaints.

Use a credit card and check your statement frequently to protect yourself from fraudulent purchases.

Check each website’s URL to make sure it’s real. Legitimate websites should have a https in their web address.

Go to Give.org to verify if a charity meets the BBB Standards for Charitable Giving.

To check out scams in your area or anywhere in the country or to report a scam go to BBB.org/Scamtracker. To check out a business go to BBB.org

The Better Business Bureau’s mission is to promote trust in the marketplace between consumers and businesses. They are located at 150 Government Street Suite 1004, Mobile. For more information, call 800-824-5274.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Left to right: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols and James Langie,
MPD: 4 teens arrested in connection with alleged robbery, shooting on Old Shell Road
Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location, fired a barrage...
Prichard PD: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

Latest News

Saraland's 55th Annual Christmas Parade
City of Saraland presents ‘A Beary Merry Christmas’ Parade
Junior League of Pensacola hosting a diaper drive-up distribution event
Junior League of Pensacola hosting a diaper drive-up distribution event
Junior League of Pensacola hosting a diaper drive-up distribution event
Junior League of Pensacola hosting a diaper drive-up distribution event
Better Business Bureau gives advice on watching out for holiday scams
Better Business Bureau gives advice on watching out for holiday scams